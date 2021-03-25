Bridges amassed just five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Magic.

Bridges hit rock bottom in the loss, delivering arguably his worst performance of the season. Given the preseason hype and where he was being drafted, it has to be said that he been somewhat of a disappointment. That said, he is firmly locked in as a must-roster player and his defensive contributions are certainly due for a positive regression at some point.