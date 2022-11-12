Bridges posted eight points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds in Friday's 114-97 loss to the Magic.
Bridges couldn't replicate his season-high 31 points from the previous game against Minnesota. With Chris Paul (heel) out, Bridges was unable to provide the scoring spark the Suns needed out of him. The 26-year-old forward also failed to record either a steal or a block for the first time this season.
