Bridges posted eight points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds in Friday's 114-97 loss to the Magic.

Bridges couldn't replicate his season-high 31 points from the previous game against Minnesota. With Chris Paul (heel) out, Bridges was unable to provide the scoring spark the Suns needed out of him. The 26-year-old forward also failed to record either a steal or a block for the first time this season.