Suns' Mikal Bridges: Struggles with shot in loss
Bridges contributed two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes Sunday against the Pistons.
The rookie has struggled recently, scoring just 11 points over his past three games. That said, he was given a season-high 34 minutes of run Sunday and attempted more than his usual amount of shots. Bridges, who is still adjusting to the tempo and skill of the league, is expected to struggle, and realistically won't provide consistent fantasy value until he is given a larger role offensively. Despite not being a viable fantasy option beyond the deepest formats now, Bridges has provided glimpses of potential especially on the defensive end, and is averaging 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 threes in just over 20 minutes on the year.
