Bridges ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz.

Bridges was a distant third on the team in scoring Saturday, but he reached his 16 points very efficiently, draining seven of 10 shots from the field. He added a sprinkling of rebounds and assists without turning the ball over in a strong overall performance. Bridges has provided quietly consistent scoring for Phoenix all season, hitting double-digit points in 15 of 17 games yet exceeding 20 points just four times.