Suns' Mikal Bridges: Tallies career-high scoring total off bench
Bridges generated 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals across 27 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
It was a night of career highs for the rookie, who logged the largest minutes load of his first seven games, leading to a new high-water mark in points. Bridges was exceedingly sharp from the field, tying a personal best with a 66.7 percent success rate. While the slight bump in playing time was at least partly influenced by Phoenix's large deficit in the second half, it's worth noting Bridges has encouragingly played over 20 minutes in three straight games. Given that that the Suns are likely to be on the wrong end of some lopsided scores fairly frequently and don't have any legitimate postseason aspirations, the 2018 first-round pick could progressively carve out a sizable swath of playing time as the season unfolds.
