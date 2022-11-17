Bridges closed Wednesday's 130-119 win over the Warriors with 23 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 42 minutes.

Bridges came within a whisker of recording his first triple-double of the season, continuing what has been a dynamic start. He is currently putting up second-round value despite averaging just 1.0 steals per game. While he may not be able to keep this pace up for the entire season, his durability needs to be factored in when projecting his value. All things considered, he should be a relatively safe top-40 option the rest of the way.