Bridges scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt) with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in a 134-118 victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Bridges had another efficient offensive performance and picked up multiple steals and blocks for the third time in his last four games. Over that span, the forward has averaged 17.5 points (on 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 54.2 percent shooting from three), 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.