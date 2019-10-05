Suns' Mikal Bridges: To be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Bridges has been diagnosed with a right patella bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It appears Bridges' status for the preseason is in serious jeopardy, and he may not make his first appearance on the court until the regular season kicks off. More information on his recovery timetable should be available in about a week.
