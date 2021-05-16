Bridges will have a minutes limit Sunday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Chris Paul (rest) and Devin Booker (rest) sidelined, Bridges will also have his minutes restricted. The restriction should at least slightly lessen the 24-year-old's fantasy impact in the last game of the regular season.
