Bridges totaled six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 loss to the Warriors.

Prior to his underwhelming performance Tuesday, Bridges was averaging 17.5 points on 62.2 percent shooting over his last eight games. Those numbers are too good for almost anyone to keep pace with so a regression was expected. Luckily, the 24-year-old has also become adept at impacting the game on the defensive side of the ball. With a block and a steal against the Warriors, he extended his streak of at least one block or steal to eight games.