Suns' Mikal Bridges: Underwhelms in season debut
Bridges posted five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 win over the Kings.
Bridges, who led the Suns in total minutes played last season, saw his role reduced in the opener compared to 2018-19. With increased health and roster depth this season, it's possible Bridges will play more of a complementary role with the Suns. The game script may have also been a factor, as the Suns outscored the Kings 70-36 in the second half. Still, he was able to rack up three steals in only 23 minutes.
