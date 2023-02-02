Bridges logged 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 loss to Atlanta.

Bridges was the most productive Phoenix player in Wednesday's blowout defeat, as he led the team in points and assists while pulling down five boards. However, his performance wasn't entirely positive given his 6-for-18 shooting mark from the field and lack of any defensive stats. Bridges did knock down all 10 of his free-throw attempts to somewhat make up for his poor 1-for-7 mark from three-point range, and he extended his streak of scoring 20-plus points to three straight contests.