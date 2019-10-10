Bridges (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Bridges was diagnosed with a right patella bone bruise last week but has actually been sidelined for the last week and a half. However, he appears to have undergone a successful re-evaluation Thursday and will likely suit up in Sacramento. Given that this is the first on-court action in a while for Bridges, the Suns will likely keep the young swingman limited in Thursday's exhibition.