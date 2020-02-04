Bridges contributed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Nets.

Bridges drew another start with Dario Saric (ankle) still sidelined, and the 23-year-old sophomore put together one of the most well-rounded lines of his career. Bridges matched his season high in steals, and he can probably be expected to log plenty of minutes once again in Wednesday's tilt versus the Pistons given that Saric isn't traveling with the team on its current road trip.