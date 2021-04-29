Bridges had 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Clippers.

Bridges recent roller-coaster continued in the victory, this time taking GMs on an upward swing. The Suns are now assured of a playoff spot and Bridges has been an integral part of their success this season. Despite a few inconsistencies, his upside on the defensive end alone is enough for him to be rostered in every single fantasy format.