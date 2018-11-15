Suns' Mikal Bridges: Will draw the start Wednesday
Bridges will draw the start Wednesday against the Spurs, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
With usual starter Trevor Ariza out Wednesday for personal reasons, Bridges will draw the spot start. The length of Ariza's absence is unknown at this time. Bridges is averaging 18.4 minutes per game, and will likely see a bump in minutes with Ariza out.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Across the board production Monday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Tallies career-high scoring total off bench•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Good to go for opener•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Doesn't see the floor Wednesday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Out with elbow injury•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid in Vegas Summer League debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...