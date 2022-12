Bridges (knee) will play Sunday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bridges, who's played 330 consecutive games, suffered a knee injury during Friday's contest, but he's avoided a worst-case scenario and will suit up Sunday. The fifth-year forward is averaging 16.0 points, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.2 minutes per game.