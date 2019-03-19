Suns' Mikal Bridges: Will start Monday
Bridges will draw the start Monday against the Bulls, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With usual starter Kelly Oubre out, Bridges will join the starters for a spot start. It's unclear if Oubre will miss extended time, however Bridges should see a larger role for the duration of Oubre's absence.
