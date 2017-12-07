James will be signed for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

With James' two-way contract that only allows spend 45 days with the Suns during the regular season set to expire, Phoenix had a decision to make, and given how impressive the point guard has been since opening night, the decision was likely a pretty easy one. The 27-year-old rookie has primarily served as a backup point guard and is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game this season. In order to create a permanent roster spot for James, the Suns will waive Derrick Jones Jr.