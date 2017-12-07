The Suns signed James to a one-year contract that will keep him with the team through the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The two-way contract James signed during the offseason only allowed him to spend no more than 45 days with the Suns during the 2017-18 campaign, but with that timeline set to expire and the rookie point guard making his case for a permanent roster spot, Phoenix decided to give him some more security. After a blistering start to the season, the 27-year-old James has settled into the backup role at point guard behind Tyler Ulis and is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.

