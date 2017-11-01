Suns' Mike James: Explodes for career-high 24 points in Tuesday's win
James totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Nets.
James finished with career highs in scoring, steals, threes, minutes, and field goals made and attempted. The Nets have been abysmal when it comes to slowing down opposing backcourts, but James has been extremely impressive in his own right, hitting double figures in five of seven games. The 27-year-old rookie has been one of the pleasant surprises of the young season, and he seems locked into a reliable role as the starter unless an Eric Bledsoe trade brings back another quality point guard capable of pushing James and Tyler Ulis for minutes.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...