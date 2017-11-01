James totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Nets.

James finished with career highs in scoring, steals, threes, minutes, and field goals made and attempted. The Nets have been abysmal when it comes to slowing down opposing backcourts, but James has been extremely impressive in his own right, hitting double figures in five of seven games. The 27-year-old rookie has been one of the pleasant surprises of the young season, and he seems locked into a reliable role as the starter unless an Eric Bledsoe trade brings back another quality point guard capable of pushing James and Tyler Ulis for minutes.