Suns' Mike James: Impressive in spot start
James tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's 117-115 win over the Kings.
Getting the start in place of Eric Bledsoe (team decision), James proved worthy of the role, shooting a blistering 80.0 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from three-point range. The 27-year-old was effective as a ball distributor as well and certainly did nothing to lose the opportunity to continue holding down the top point guard job for the time being. With Bledsoe fully expected to be traded in the coming days, James could prove to be one of the most prudent waiver-wire pickups in anticipation of a pivotal role in what should be a fast-paced offensive attack. James enjoyed a solid career in Europe over the last five seasons and has translated that success to the NBA thus far, as he's now posted double-digit scoring in his first four contests.
