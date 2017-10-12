James tallied 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

James has been impressive over his three exhibitions, tallying double-digit scoring in each and going 3-for-6 from the behind the arc over the last two. The 27-year-old enjoyed a relatively successful run in Greece over the last five years, but he's a likely long shot to open the regular season on the Suns' main roster.