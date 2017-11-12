Suns' Mike James: Productive despite move to bench Saturday
James managed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 win over the Timberwolves.
James was shifted to the second unit Saturday in favor of Tyler Ulis, but he still managed to outpace the latter in scoring and equal his rebound and assist totals despite playing seven fewer minutes. There were rumblings that the move may have been at least partly disciplinary in nature -- James threw the ball at teammate Dragan Bender in the Suns' last contest -- lending credence to the notion that the starting point guard could find himself back with the first unit against the Lakers on Monday night.
