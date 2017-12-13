Suns' Mike James: Scores 17 points off the bench Tuesday
James recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 99-92 loss to the Kings.
Tyler Ulis drew the start instead of James Tuesday night, which has been the case for the past several games after James endured a horrific cold streak which lasted most of November. While he's given up any shot of a starting role as a result, he's trying to make a case for more playing time from the bench, where he's put up two straight respectable showings. James' role on the team seems to be with the second unit for the time being, so the rookie warrants ownership in only the deepest of leagues at this point.
