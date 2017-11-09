James finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Heat.

Though James has generally struggled to find consistency in his shot (37.4 percent coming into Wednesday), he's shown an ability to get hot from the field on occasion while also being a quality source of assists. That, coupled with the fact that he plays in a fast-paced offense, seems to make him a legitimate fantasy option in many formats moving forward.