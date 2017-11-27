James recorded 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes during a 119-108 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday.

James was phenomenal off the bench, as he tallied a career-high 26 points and vastly outplayed starting guard Tyler Ulis, who had just four points. He received an increased workload because Devin Booker (knee) was sidelined. James has been up and down so far this season, and when Booker returns, that trend will likely continue for James.