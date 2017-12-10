James scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 7-9 FT) to with two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 loss to San Antonio.

James surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time in his last seven games, leading the Suns with 25 points from the bench on Saturday. Two days after signing a one-year contract, the guard responded by coming within a point of tying his career-high 26 points that he set on November 26. James struggled from the floor in his previous six games, shooting 34.8 percent for an average of 6.1 points per game. On Saturday, James benefited from the absence of Devin Booker (groin). James will look to build upon Saturday's breakout performance when Phoenix takes on Sacramento on Tuesday.