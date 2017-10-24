James will start at point guard for Monday's matchup with the Kings, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Usual starting point guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home from shootaround Monday morning after tweeting that he no longer wanted to be in Phoenix, and he's expected to be traded over the next few days. While a trade is in the works, James will benefit in the meantime and should see an expanded role with the top unit. He'll likely have to split the extra minutes with Tyler Ulis, however, so the distribution of minutes will be something to monitor moving forward.