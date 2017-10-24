Suns' Mike James: Starting at point guard Monday
James will start at point guard for Monday's matchup with the Kings, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Usual starting point guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home from shootaround Monday morning after tweeting that he no longer wanted to be in Phoenix, and he's expected to be traded over the next few days. While a trade is in the works, James will benefit in the meantime and should see an expanded role with the top unit. He'll likely have to split the extra minutes with Tyler Ulis, however, so the distribution of minutes will be something to monitor moving forward.
More News
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...