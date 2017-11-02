James totaled 10 points (1-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes during a 122-116 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

James went ice cold from the field in the win, as he shot below 30 percent for the third time in the last four games. He has provided at least four assists in five of his last six outings, but his scoring numbers tend to be all over the place from game to game. Since he is still starting, he still has some value for owners willing to stomach the low field goal percentages.