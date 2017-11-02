Suns' Mike James: Struggles mightily with shot Wednesday
James totaled 10 points (1-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes during a 122-116 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
James went ice cold from the field in the win, as he shot below 30 percent for the third time in the last four games. He has provided at least four assists in five of his last six outings, but his scoring numbers tend to be all over the place from game to game. Since he is still starting, he still has some value for owners willing to stomach the low field goal percentages.
More News
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.