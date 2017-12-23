James was waived by the Suns, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

James played 31 games with the Suns, averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists across 20.9 minutes per game. James' role started to fall by the wayside once the team signed Isaiah Canaan under the NBA's injury hardship exception. Now, with the team more healthy, the organization was forced to make a decision about who to keep, choosing Canaan.