Bridges chipped in 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Bridges led Phoenix in scoring and posted a double-double while adding three blocks. The forward has quickly become a key part of the Suns' frontcourt in his first season in Phoenix, and his production was even more important after Dillon Brooks was ejected in the third quarter. He'll try to help Phoenix bounce back Monday at Golden State.