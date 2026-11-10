Bridges produced seven points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 122-96 loss to the Spurs.

Bridges' run of solid production came to a screeching halt, scoring a season-low seven points as Phoenix was blown out by San Antonio. This game was over early, meaning the starters were limited during the second half. Poor performance aside, Bridges has had a strong start to his career in Phoenix. Through nine games, he has put up second-round value, averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per game.