Bridges exited Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to the Bulls with a right ankle injury and did not return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bridges got tangled up fighting for a loose ball and tweaked his ankle, and while he initially tried to play through it, he retreated to the locker room a few possessions later. According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, head coach Jordan Ott said after the game that he believes Bridges is "fine" and thinks there's a chance he could play in Saturday's exhibition against the Spurs.