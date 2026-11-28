Bridges racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 30 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Bridges converted all four of his two-point attempts but struggled from beyond the arc, and his lack of playmaking and defensive production resulted in a relatively pedestrian fantasy performance. The veteran forward is capable of offering considerably more across the board, as evidenced by his 13-point, six-rebound and five-assist effort against Sacramento on Nov. 18. However, his lack of consistency has been an issue. He's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his last five games, averaging just 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in that stretch.