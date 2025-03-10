site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Monte Morris: Doubtful for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Morris (back) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Morris appears likely to miss his third straight contest. He was a fringe rotation player prior to the injury, however.
