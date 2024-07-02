Morris and the Suns agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The Suns were in need of cost-effective backups behind their expensive core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, and Morris is known around the league as a fairly reliable option reserve point guard. The 29-year-old split the 2023-24 campaign between Detroit and Minnesota, averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.4 minutes over 33 regular-season contests.