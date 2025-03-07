The Suns list Morris out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to low back injury management.

Morris first appeared on the injury report in late February on account of lower-back soreness, and he proceeded to sit out four straight games before being cleared to play in advance of this past Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves. The veteran point guard didn't see the floor in a coach's decision and went unused again in Tuesday's win over the Clippers, despite being available. He's now back on the injury report for Friday's game, though Morris looks like he'll remain outside of the rotation whenever he finally moves past the back issue.