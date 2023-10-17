Little will come off the bench in Monday's preseason game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Little saw a chance to enter the starting lineup in Thursday's exhibition, but he'll return to a bench role Monday evening. Grayson Allen gets the nod at small forward as a result.
