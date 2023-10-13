Little will start Thursday's preseason game against Portland.
Little will get a chance to showcase his talents against his former team. Josh Okogie is moving to the bench Thursday as the Suns experiment with some different combinations.
More News
-
Suns' Nassir Little: Headed to Phoenix•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Undergoes surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Sidelined for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Listed out once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Tuesday•