Little will not return to Friday's game against the Kings after entering the concussion protocol, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. He finished scoreless with one rebound in four minutes.

Little is being evaluated for a concussion, but the Suns aren't taking any chances and will hold him out for the rest of the evening. With Little out, the Suns could rely on Yuta Watanabe and Jordan Goodwin a bit more in the second unit. Little's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Warriors.