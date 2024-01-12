Little (knee) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and one turnover across four minutes in Thursday's 127-109 win over the Lakers.

In his return from a seven-game absence due to left knee soreness, Little wasn't a part of the Phoenix rotation. He didn't check into the contest until the 4:27 mark in the fourth quarter, when the Suns held a 24-point lead. At least for the time being, the Suns appear content to prioritize Josh Okogie and Bol Bol over Little for the backup forward spots behind Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen.