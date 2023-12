Little (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports.

Little's status for Sunday's game was in question due to left knee soreness, but he will be available to play. Little has seen an uptick in minutes recently, posting 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.5 minutes per contest in his last two games.