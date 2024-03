Little (knee) has been cleared for Thursday's game against Boston, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Little expressed confidence Thursday morning that he would be able to suit up, and he is officially available for a prime-time matchup against a Celtics team lacking Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring). Little has averaged just 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds and 8.7 minutes across his last three healthy appearances.