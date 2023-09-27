Little (core) was traded to the Suns on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal between Phoenix, Portland and Milwaukee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal also sends Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, Jusuf Nurkic to the Suns, and Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton to Portland.

Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen all head to Phoenix in the blockbuster deal and will likely compete for depth roles on a top-heavy Suns squad. Little is a proven defender at the NBA level, but his offense has been a mystery. After a career-high year in 2021-22, Little took a step back in 2022-23 from a production standpoint, but he did shoot a career-high 36.7 percent on 2.9 three-point attempts per game. If he can maintain that efficiency from long range, Little could emerge as a quality three-and-D player for Phoenix.