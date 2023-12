Little won't return to Friday's game against the Kings after entering the concussion protocol, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. He finished scoreless with one rebound in four minutes.

The Suns haven't confirmed that Little has been diagnosed with a concussion, but the team won't take any chances with him and will hold him out for the remainder of Friday's game while he undergoes further evaluation. Little's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Warriors.