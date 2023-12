Little will not play Monday versus Dallas due to left knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Little was ruled out 90 minutes prior to tip-off after not appearing on the injury report at any point in the day prior. Josh Okogie (hip) is active, but removing Little from Phoenix's rotation subtracts one of the Suns' sturdier wing/forward defenders -- which could be problematic for slowing down Luka Doncic.