Little is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to left knee soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Little has given the Suns quality minutes recently. In his last two games, he averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers. If he's unable to play, there could be more minutes available for Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe.