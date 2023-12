Little won't play in Friday's game against the Hornets due to left knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

In addition to Little, the Suns will also be without Josh Okogie (ankle), though their absences will be offset by the return of Bradley Beal (ankle) from an extended absence. Once healthy, Little will likely settle into a minor role in the Phoenix rotation as a backup forward.