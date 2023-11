Little registered five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during Friday's 131-128 victory over the Jazz.

Little has been on the fringes of the Suns' rotation this season, but he saw an uptick in playing time during Friday's matchup. However, he wasn't very productive and is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance as long as the Suns remain relatively healthy.